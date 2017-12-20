DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo in manhandling case

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo seeking an explanation on the incident of airline staff manhandling a passenger at the airport here, sources said.

Besides, the airport entry passes of two IndiGo employees who were involved in the scuffle have been cancelled by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) through social media last month even though it happened on October 15.

Sources said the DGCA has submitted the probe report to the civil aviation ministry.

The watchdog has issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation from the airline with respect to the incident, including the reasons for not informing it voluntarily.

Sources said the notice has been reportedly issued to IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh.

When contacted for comments, an IndiGo spokesperson only said, "I will not participate".

The airport entry passes of the two employees involved in the scuffle have also been cancelled by the BCAS, a source said. After a video clip of the scuffle went viral on November 7, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had condemned the incident. The airline had admitted that it was at fault and had apologised. Last month, a senior ministry official had said the DGCA would gather the point of views of all affected parties from both sides while preparing the probe report. According to the video clip, IndiGo staff is seen assaulting a passenger, Rajeev Katyal, at the Delhi airport and the incident happened on the tarmac - a security area that falls under airside.

In the video, Katyal is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, and then being pulled back by a ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining Katyal. The passenger is seen fighting back and falling on the ground in the melee.

IndiGo had told the ministry that action was taken against the staff for the "regrettable incident". On Tuesday, the ministry told the Rajya Sabha that in the recent past through social media, it came to the notice of the DGCA that a passenger who travelled by "IndiGo flight 6E-487 was manhandled after deplaning in the operational area at IGI Airport, New Delhi".

Though the incident happened on October 15, 2017, it only came to the knowledge of the DGCA after almost a month's time, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in a written reply.