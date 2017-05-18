Despite reports of mass layoffs, IT industry will remain a major employer in FY2018, says Nasscom

Moneycontrol News

The National Association of Software and Services Company (Nasscom) has denied reports of massive layoffs in the IT sector and reiterated that hiring continues as usual.

In FY2017, the sector added 1,70,000 people, Nasscom said in a report titled ‘Jobs and Skills: The Imperative to reinvent and disrupt’. In the last quarter of FY17, top 5 software companies hired over 50,000 techies.

The layoffs reported are in accordance with normal performance practices.

“Performance-linked workforce realignment impacting 0.5-3 percent of talent pool remains key competitive strategy," the report said. The downfall in hiring is mainly due to shift in focus to innovation and digitisation.

Giving a positive outlook, Nasscom said the industry will remain a major net hirer in FY 2018.

Need of the hour

The industry needs to shift from “scale to skill”. While automation is reducing jobs, it will also create new ones. The net impact of this will be positive for the industry.

“Huge untapped opportunity ahead - this can be the next growth wave for the sector - companies and employees - need to tackle skilling challenge,” Nasscom said.

Technical competencies and soft skills need to be the focus for IT companies and techies.

For this, Nasscom is creating a collaborative skilling platform. The industry too is pushing more for reskilling its workforce.

To shift to skills, over 50 percent of employees – from leading companies - have been trained in digital technologies already.

Besides tech skills, globalization, regulations and legacy systems will also have to be worked upon.

Where will jobs be?

Nasscom has listed job roles that are in demand now. These include cyber security, mobile application development, social media, data scientist and new user interfaces.

To take on these jobs, workers will have to be skilled in areas of cloud & cyber security service, internet of things, data analytics, robotics and artificial intelligence learning.

According to the Nasscom finding, technology platforms and digital payments have helped in creating 3X jobs. The government’s Digital India has had a 2X impact on jobs in the sector.

Tech startups have helped create nearly 80,000-1,00,000 jobs annually while e-commerce directly hires nearly 50,000-60,000 people.

To help the sector grow, Nasscom is creating a ‘learning ecosystem’ with its member firms that will work on ‘develop, deliver and assess’ model.

The initiative is backed by major software companies like Google, TCS, Infosys and Accenture.