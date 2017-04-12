Deregulation of fossil fuels in US a great risk for crude: Citi

The deregulation of fossil fuels in the US poses a great risk to oil prices, said Willem Buiter, Global Chief Economist at Citi. Also, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) inability to enforce the production cut on non-OPEC members can also affect crude prices. He sees more downside pressure than upside pressure on crude.

Below is the excerpt of the interview.

Q: I read your hundred page report on the world in 2017. Let me start by asking you that is this definitely the year when people find the holy grail of growth? Is 2017 going to be for the global economy a much better year than previous five years?

A: It will be somewhat better but not spectacularly better. At market exchange rate real GDP growth last year was 2.6 percent and this year we are excitingly expecting 2.8 percent. That is better but it is not exactly nirvana.

Q: Could we get to nirvana? From your own work, you have graphs on business confidence which are unusually high after November. A significant event happened in November, there was a change of government but it is a big jump in business confidence, a big jump in consumer confidence that we have seen in the last three months. So, are there makings of an upside risk to both US growth and global growth?

A: There is but, thus far these very strong eruptions of confidence not just in the financial equity markets but also in business sentiment, consumer sentiment is not matched by people putting their capex where their mouth is. So, we have not seen it translated into actual demand for goods and services.

So, the first quarter in the US in fact has come out yet again weaker than expected and as usual the weather is to blame.

Q: Even this 2.8 percent growth, your data indicates that emerging markets could grow at 4.2 percent versus 3.9 percent in the previous year and advanced economies almost at 2 percent compared to about 1.5 percent last year. Can all these go awry because of Syria and Korea?

A: I doubt whether that is going to happen. In any case Korea will not become a critical issue until year or maybe two years from now. The time horizon experts tell us between today and the day at which they can send a nuclear warhead into the American west coast is probably at least few years away. So, that is not an issue yet. However there are accidents that can happen, there is upside risk, I agree with that. If business sentiment remains optimistic, if Donald Trump is not able to deliver on some of his fiscal hopes and desires then we could have stronger growth. However the downside is also real. A reasonable amount of confidence is for continued gradual extension of growth both in emerging markets and advanced economies, that is kind of unusual.

Q: I just want to flesh this trouble that has erupted in Syria and the angry words that we last heard from Russia and Russia has warned the United States. Can all this mean an imbroglio which just gets out of hand?

A: Everything is possible but not everything is likely. This is just ritual posturing. The US made a sort of symbolic statements by sending 59 or so missiles into Syrian airbase. Russia as the first and foremost ally of the regime who owns the airbase had to stand up and be offended. However United States later made it clear that it is not going to engage in sort of an on the ground presence. So, this is more or less a global symbolic statement by the US that, when we say we don't like something be it military or economic, we actually are willing to act in very different force if its risk for us. So, it was as much a signal to Korea and to China on trade negotiations as it was an actual message to Assad.

Q: What are the chances that oil will not go to USD 70-80 per barrel?

A: This is my personal view, I think our Citi experts are slightly more uppish on oil, I think it would take a huge departure from the way I see it in next 2 or 3 years for oil to get anywhere near USD 70 per barrel. The two downward drivers on oil prices that I see are one, the likely inability of OPEC to enforce its will on the non-OPEC informal members of the cartel - Iran and Russia particularly. Second, the fact that we are seeing complete deregulation of fossil fuel sector in the US, we are going to get an eruption of tight oil and gas from the US reinforced by pipelines that will bring Tar sands of Canada into the global markets. So, if anything I see a greater risk of downward pressure on oil relative to the USD 55-56 per barrel where it is today than significant upward pressure.