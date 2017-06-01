App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 01, 2017 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dena Bank to raise Rs 1,800 cr via QIP

Public sector Dena Bank plans to mop up Rs 1,800 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares.

Dena Bank to raise Rs 1,800 cr via QIP

Public sector Dena Bank plans to mop up Rs 1,800 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares.

The bank will place the proposal to "create, offer and allot equity shares up to Rs 1,800 crore at such an issue price to be determined by the Issue Committee of the Board as QIP" before shareholders at the annual general meeting to be held on June 27.

The bank said it will raise the capital in one or more tranches by issuing various tier-I and II instruments.

Dena Bank stock closed 0.15 percent down at Rs 34.05 on BSE.

tags #Business #Dena Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.