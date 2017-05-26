App
May 26, 2017 08:15 PM IST

Dena Bank ties up with Maruti for vehicle financing

Ramesh Singh, Executive Director of Dena Bank, said the bank envisioned a sustainable growth in auto loan segment with this tie-up and recent introduction of dealers pay out scheme.

Dena Bank ties up with Maruti for vehicle financing

State-owned Dena Bank has tied up with Maruti Suzuki India for retail financing of vehicles in personal as well as commercial segments.

Ramesh Singh, Executive Director of Dena Bank, said the bank envisioned a sustainable growth in auto loan segment with this tie-up and recent introduction of dealers pay out scheme.

Dena Bank's share closed at Rs 35.65 on benchmark BSE, up 1.57 percent over yesterday.

 

