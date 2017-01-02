Dena Bank cuts lending rate by 0.75%

Jan 02, 2017, 01.42 PM | Source: PTI

Dena Bank cuts lending rate by 0.75%

Public sector lender Dena bank today slashed its benchmark lending rate by 0.75 percent, in the footsteps of bigger lenders like State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank .

With the reduction in benchmark rate, home, car and other loans linked to MCLR would become cheaper.

Yesterday, the country's largest lender SBI along with PNB and Union Bank of India, slashed lending rates by up to 0.9 percent.

Following the reduction, lending rate of SBI for a one-year loan has came down to 8 percent from 8.90 percent.

Banks are flush with deposits following demonetisation.

Banks have switched to MCLR as their new benchmark lending rate from June last year, replacing the base rate system for new borrowers. It is calculated on the marginal cost of borrowing and return on net worth for banks. It was introduced by RBI to ensure fair interest rates to borrowers as well as banks.

MCLR also seeks to address the regulator's primary objective of expediting monetary policy transmission along with augmenting uniformity and transparency in the calculation methodology of lending rates. MCLR rates are revised every month.

Tags  Public sector lender Dena Bank State Bank of India Punjab National Bank MCLR

