Demonetisation to hit FMCG earnings in Q3: Edelweiss Sec

As we were getting ready to wind down 2016 we were hit by the government's demonetisation move and the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has borne the brunt of that. How will 2017 pan out with the cash crunch headwinds still looking intact.In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy, Varun Lohchab, MD & Head of Research at Religare Capital Markets, Abneesh Roy, Associate Director at Edelweiss Securities and Amnish Aggarwal, Senior VP-Research at Prabhudas Lilladher did review FMCG space for 2016 and how 2017 will pan out for the sector.