Dec 27, 2016, 11.12 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy, Varun Lohchab, MD & Head of Research at Religare Capital Markets, Abneesh Roy, Associate Director at Edelweiss Securities and Amnish Aggarwal, Senior VP-Research at Prabhudas Lilladher did review FMCG space for 2016 and how 2017 will pan out for the sector.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Demonetisation to hit FMCG earnings in Q3: Edelweiss Sec
In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy, Varun Lohchab, MD & Head of Research at Religare Capital Markets, Abneesh Roy, Associate Director at Edelweiss Securities and Amnish Aggarwal, Senior VP-Research at Prabhudas Lilladher did review FMCG space for 2016 and how 2017 will pan out for the sector.
Abneesh Roy (more)
Analyst, Edelweiss |