Dec 24, 2016, 04.24 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
“Given that this decline is an outcome of how consumers have reacted, we wanted to tell their side of the demonetisation story, and understand how their sentiments might impact future trends,” Prasun Basu, President, South Asia, Nielsen said.
Demonetisation: Retail purchases hit harder than consumer sales, says Nielsen
Week wise impact on purchases
“Clearly, the audit design allows for a total month impact understanding, and as we moved well into the new reality of sparse currency, the last two weeks of November, directionally, told a different tale where we see a starker decline in sales and purchases,” Prasun Basu, President, South Asia, Nielsen said.
Basu further said, “In addition to the consumer sales dropping across November, we also noticed that grocers who were audited towards the end of the November cycle, showed a higher purchase decline, again leading to the belief that some of this negative impact is likely to shadow December.”
“Given that this decline is an outcome of how consumers have reacted, we wanted to tell their side of the demonetisation story, and understand how their sentiments might impact future trends,” he added.
This slowdown in consumption due to shortfall in currency has taken its toll on listed consumer durable, consumer discretionary and FMCG companies as well.
Since the announcement on November 8 and the exit of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) after the US Presidential election, consumer durables lost Rs 20,672 crore (18.42 percent) in terms of market capitalisation, FMCG lost nearly Rs 1 lakh crore (9.77 percent) and consumer discretionary lost Rs 83,568 (5.77 percent) crore in value during the fall.