Demonetisation: Retail purchases hit harder than consumer sales, says Nielsen

Over six weeks into the demonetisation drive, market research firms now have reasonable data to make some sense of the impact of the cash ban.In its ongoing survey on the impact of demonetisation, market research firm Nielsen has said that the best way to understand the impact of the currency ban on retail trade is by comparing November to October data (Nov’16 v/s Oct’16), though the timing is not perfect.However, to correct for natural market velocity and seasonality, the report looked at the same comparison last year (Nov’15 v/s Oct’15), to net the differences between the two years.Despite Diwali related spends, there is an indication of lost velocity in FMCG. More importantly, the report points out that retailer purchases (purchase made by retailers directly from suppliers whether manufacturer or through wholesale) are declining faster than consumer sales, leading to a belief that some amount of softness may creep into December as well.From the table below one might say that a 1-1.5 percent net impact of demonetisation does not look huge but with the size of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry at Rs 256,000 crore, this is a large drop in absolute value terms.Cash, supply constraints and retailers’ own cautiousness might be leading to a bigger impact on their purchases than what consumers are buying, it said.

Week wise impact on purchases

“Clearly, the audit design allows for a total month impact understanding, and as we moved well into the new reality of sparse currency, the last two weeks of November, directionally, told a different tale where we see a starker decline in sales and purchases,” Prasun Basu, President, South Asia, Nielsen said.

Basu further said, “In addition to the consumer sales dropping across November, we also noticed that grocers who were audited towards the end of the November cycle, showed a higher purchase decline, again leading to the belief that some of this negative impact is likely to shadow December.”

“Given that this decline is an outcome of how consumers have reacted, we wanted to tell their side of the demonetisation story, and understand how their sentiments might impact future trends,” he added.

This slowdown in consumption due to shortfall in currency has taken its toll on listed consumer durable, consumer discretionary and FMCG companies as well.

Since the announcement on November 8 and the exit of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) after the US Presidential election, consumer durables lost Rs 20,672 crore (18.42 percent) in terms of market capitalisation, FMCG lost nearly Rs 1 lakh crore (9.77 percent) and consumer discretionary lost Rs 83,568 (5.77 percent) crore in value during the fall.

