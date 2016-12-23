Dec 23, 2016, 12.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Recoveries of non-performing assets (NPAs) have not been as fast as in October, post demonetisation, said Kamakodi. Net interest margins also could be impacted, said N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank.
Demonetisation: Recovery of NPAs slow, impact on NIMs likely, says City Union Bk
N Kamakodi (more)
MD and CEO, City Union Bank |
Recoveries of non-performing assets (NPAs) have not been as fast as in October, post demonetisation, said Kamakodi. Net interest margins also could be impacted, he said.
He said the bank’s exposure to agriculture is around 18 percent of the loan book but bulk of that book is from gold loans. Therefore they are not overly worried about any agri loan waiver, if it is announced in the government.
