Jan 05, 2017, 12.02 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Bank of Baroda’s savings account growth after demonetisation stands at Rs 38,000 crore. Sanctions in the third quarter have been robust with drawdowns on the lower side, PS Jayakumar, MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda said.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Demonetisation: Low-cost deposits growth positive for banks, says PS Jayakumar
Bank of Baroda’s savings account growth after demonetisation stands at Rs 38,000 crore. Sanctions in the third quarter have been robust with drawdowns on the lower side, PS Jayakumar, MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda said.
PS Jayakumar (more)
MD, Bank of Baroda |
Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL is bullish on Bank of Baro
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned tho
According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com,
State-run Bank of Baroda today said it has launche
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.