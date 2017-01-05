Demonetisation: IRB toll revenues up 3% in December against October

Daily toll collection across 14 of its operational road projects was at Rs 7.79 crore in December 2016 compared to Rs 7.53 crore in October 2016, an increase of 3 percent.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 05, 2017, 12.02 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demonetisation: IRB toll revenues up 3% in December against October

Daily toll collection across 14 of its operational road projects was at Rs 7.79 crore in December 2016 compared to Rs 7.53 crore in October 2016, an increase of 3 percent.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Demonetisation: IRB toll revenues up 3% in December against October

Daily toll collection across 14 of its operational road projects was at Rs 7.79 crore in December 2016 compared to Rs 7.53 crore in October 2016, an increase of 3 percent.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Malini Bhupta
Moneycontrol 

Latest data releases seem to suggest that the impact of demonetisation may be easing already while the flow of currency continues to improve.

IRB Infra Developers , a leading integrated roads developer which operates 11,278 km of roads in the country, released data to show that its toll collection in December was higher than recorded collections in October.

Daily toll collection across 14 of its operational road projects was at Rs 7.79 crore in December 2016 compared to Rs 7.53 crore in October 2016, an increase of 3 percent. 

On November 8, 2016, the government invalidated currency notes in higher denominations. Subsequently, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had announced stoppage of toll collection at all highways between November 9 and December 2. 

Tags  IRB Infrastructure Developers

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Demonetisation: IRB toll revenues up 3% in December against October

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.