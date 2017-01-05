Demonetisation: IRB toll revenues up 3% in December against October

Jan 05, 2017, 12.02 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Daily toll collection across 14 of its operational road projects was at Rs 7.79 crore in December 2016 compared to Rs 7.53 crore in October 2016, an increase of 3 percent.
Latest data releases seem to suggest that the impact of demonetisation may be easing already while the flow of currency continues to improve.
IRB Infra Developers , a leading integrated roads developer which operates 11,278 km of roads in the country, released data to show that its toll collection in December was higher than recorded collections in October.
On November 8, 2016, the government invalidated currency notes in higher denominations. Subsequently, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had announced stoppage of toll collection at all highways between November 9 and December 2.
