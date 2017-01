Demonetisation: India's flour industry sees 40% fall in production

CNBC-TV18’s Priya Sheth says that flour production is down by atleast 40 percent. This is mainly due to consumer companies lowering down manufacturing.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Demonetisation: Indias flour industry sees 40% fall in production CNBC-TV18’s Priya Sheth says that flour production is down by atleast 40 percent. This is mainly due to consumer companies lowering down manufacturing. Post Your Comments Share Cancel