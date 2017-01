Demonetisation: Impacted volumes; expect recovery through H2FY17, says UBL MD

"The volumes in the last couple of quarters have been sluggish. There were signs of recovery early November but demonetisation had its impact on this business", Shekhar Ramamurthy, MD of United Breweries told CNBC-TV18.He expects the impact of demonetisation to go away as money comes back into the system and as people start getting used to cashless transactions.Talking about recovery, he believes that the recovery in business will happen halfway through FY17 once the impact of earlier slowdown and demonetisation fades away. He expects single-digit growth in volumes."Consumer sentiment will also see an uptick and volumes should start picking up through the second half of the year", he added.Telangana and Kerala have shown modest growth but Karnataka and Maharashtra -- the biggest states for beer business -- have seen the biggest declines for various reasons such as steep government duties in both the markets and higher consumer prices.