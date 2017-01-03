Jan 03, 2017, 01.03 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
"The volumes in the last couple of quarters have been sluggish. There were signs of recovery early November but demonetisation had its impact on this business", Shekhar Ramamurthy, MD of United Breweries told CNBC-TV18.
Demonetisation: Impacted volumes; expect recovery through H2FY17, says UBL MD
Shekhar Ramamurthy (more)
MD, United Breweries |
