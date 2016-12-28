Demonetisation impact: Housing finance cos likely to cut rates

Post demonetisation, real estate demand saw a slump with cut in the black money flow. Traditionally, real estate has been one of the beneficiaries of unaccounted income.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 30, 2016, 12.07 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demonetisation impact: Housing finance cos likely to cut rates

Post demonetisation, real estate demand saw a slump with cut in the black money flow. Traditionally, real estate has been one of the beneficiaries of unaccounted income.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Demonetisation impact: Housing finance cos likely to cut rates

Post demonetisation, real estate demand saw a slump with cut in the black money flow. Traditionally, real estate has been one of the beneficiaries of unaccounted income.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

With reduction in the cost of funds due to cash crunch in the economy, mortgage companies are looking to cut rates in order to push up the sluggish growth in the housing sector.

A report in Economic Times mentions that companies like HDFC and Indiabulls Housing plan to cut rates by 25-50 basis points (bps) to help improve the demand.

This will be a certain positive for home seekers looking to buy a house. With lower cost of funds, these companies are in a position to pass on the benefits to its customers.

Post demonetisation, real estate demand saw a slump with a cut in the black money flows. Traditionally, real estate has been one of the beneficiaries of unaccounted income.

The housing companies have raised funds in the bond market. In November, HDFC raised about Rs 2,000 crore while Indiabulls raised Rs 500 crore at cheaper rates.

Tags  cost of funds economy housing demonetisation Housing Development Finance Corporation Indiabulls Housing Finance

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Demonetisation impact: Housing finance cos likely to cut rates

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.