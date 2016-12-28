Demonetisation impact: Housing finance cos likely to cut rates

Dec 30, 2016, 12.07 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Post demonetisation, real estate demand saw a slump with cut in the black money flow. Traditionally, real estate has been one of the beneficiaries of unaccounted income.
|
The demonetisation pain is likely to lessen by Feb
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends buy
Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view
According to Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com, o
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.