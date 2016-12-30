Demonetisation: Govt working on 'disincentives' for cash transactions: Prasad

Dec 30, 2016, 12.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aadhaar is expected to become a game-changer in the way transactions happen in India even those who do not own a smartphone. The entire structure for the system is underway, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
On the issue of cyber security, Prasad said that constant drills are been connected to check the system. Also, the government is looking at new technologies to strengthen the system.
