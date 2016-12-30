Demonetisation: GDP could fall by 3% if recovery takes 10 months: Pronab Sen

Informal sectors – that suffered due to demonetisation – is not included in the GDP calculation and hence, the impact on Q4 will also not be much. Pranob Sen, former Principal Advisor at Planning Commission said that the existing rural stress would not be reflected in Q3 or Q4 numbers.

To ease the impact and pain of cash crunch, government will have to give a positive spin, said Pronab Sen, former Principal Advisor at Planning Commission in an interview with CNBC-TV18.



The impact of demonetisation will not be visible in the current quarter (Q3) gross domestic growth on back of good agriculture growth, he said. The Kharif sowing has been good, which will lessen the impact.



Informal sectors – that suffered due to demonetisation – is not included in the GDP calculation and hence, the impact on Q4 will also not be much. Sen added that the existing rural stress would not be reflected in Q3 or Q4 numbers.



He, however, believes that GDP could decline by 3 percent if recovery process takes 10 months and by a percent if it takes 3 months. Bank non-performing assets too could spike up by 7-8 percent.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Pronab Sen’s interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Sonia: What has your assessment been so far, we are getting a lot of mixed reviews? There is a lot of rural distress that people are talking about there is a big cash crunch that still continues but how do you think the government will take it from here?



A: There are two dimensions to what the government does; one is of course that politically they will have to put a positive spin to what is happening. I think that process is already on.



However, having spent many years as a policy economist, we have always worked on one credo and that was that plan for the worst and hope for a pleasant surprise. I hope the government is doing that. Because much of what you are seeing is really for public consumption and we don’t quite know what is happening in the insides of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Finance Ministry.



Latha: Tell us what you know best and better than all of us, better than all the economists how is the impact on the gross domestic product (GDP), line by line entry you are able to make the calculation agriculture, mining, industry, services, construction, financial services, public health line by line will demonetisation take away 1 percentage point from the GDP, 0.5 a percent from the GDP what is your assessment?



A: It is difficult to say let me put it this way. As far as the current quarter is concerned agriculture will actually show strong positive growth because the Kharif output was very good. The impact that has been felt has been essentially on prices and realisations, but that doesn’t come to the GDP calculations really based on production.



The second quarter, the last quarter of this fiscal I again don’t expect too much effect on the GDP estimates because it goes essentially by the rabi sowing. The rabi sowing has been kind of okay so far. On agriculture you shouldn’t expect to see any obvious affect of the demonetisation at least in the GDP figures because the GDP figures work on a completely different basis.



However, whether or not those GDP figures mean that there is no rural distress would be wrong. I think rural distress is very real but the GDP won’t show up. As far as manufacturing is concerned again at the moment all the GDP estimates are essentially based on the results that are coming from the organised sector. It is either based on the corporate returns filed with SEBI or is based on the index of industrial production (IIP) which are all about the larger components of manufacturing.



The big impact of demonetisation at least in the first round has essentially being on the smaller units particularly the informal sector units. That data you are not going to get for a while yet. So, in terms of these two large components where demonetisation has had an effect I don’t think we are going to get the data. So, progressive story will come out.



Latha: My doubt was with construction, we hear widespread anecdotal evidence that construction has come to a standstill or has slowed considerably, contract workers-migrant workers have been asked to go home and the other thing I wanted to was in services which I think you were going to come to financial services? Is it based on deposit growth or is it based on loan growth because loan growth is zero, but deposit growth is phenomenal?



A: No, it is actually based on the gross margins that the financial sector gets from the deposits and the loans. So, my sense is that you are going to see contraction there, but as far as construction is concerned – look construction wasn’t doing anything very much all of last year. So, we were talking about growth which was pretty closed to 1 or 2 percent at best.



It will certainly be impacted, but again you must remember that construction is calculated indirectly. We don’t directly measure what is happening in construction, we measure what is happening in the inputs into construction, so steel, cement and so on. Then you build up an estimate of the construction activity from that data. Now so far as that is concerned, I don’t really know because, we haven’t had the off take from steel and cement information coming in as yet.



Sonia: I just had one follow-up to the point you were making about growth because a lot of people believe that this demonetisation impact could last through January and February and every month that demonetisation hits the cost could be almost about 0.3-0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). If that takes place, how much lower do you think FY17 and FY18 GDP could be? Are we looking at 6.5 percent, 6.8-6.9 percent? What are you factoring in for both FY17 and '18?



A: I think the replacement process has been faster than I had estimated. My original computation was that if it took three months for full remonetisation, the impact would be about 1 percentage point which would make it about 6.5-6.6 for the current fiscal - that seems to be pretty much on track. My worst case scenario is that it would take ten months with some people who knew about printing activity was concerned. Had it been a ten month process then we would be looking at something closer to 3 percentage point decline.



Latha: I will tell you two pieces of anecdotal evidence we got. First is about motorcars and cement sales, which we get in advance. Two-wheeler sales have seen some 20 percent distress in both November and December, we are told and likewise trucks; commercial vehicles and likewise cement, in fact the cement guys were talking about 5 percent contraction in the second half which means for the full year they are expecting it to be minus one or zero - that's factored in your 6.6?



A: A part of that would come into 6.5-6.6 but as I said much of this also depends upon how disruptive this is in terms of companies closing down. On that we do not have very much information as yet, if companies do close down then the continuity assumptions that one makes in making this calculations completely breaks down and then the effect could be a lot worse, but that is something we will know later.



So if I look at what the RBI did in terms of financial stability report and conducted stressed test, again it suffers from the same problem that my calculation suffer from, which is they assume a certain degree of continuity, they don't assume disruptions. If you look at the stressed test, they do not look too bad but if one looks at the anecdotal evidence of distress in rural areas and in the informal sector, you could be looking at bank NPAs going up by an additional 7-8 percent.



Latha: You still observe the micros better for a longer period than anybody else I know. What is your gut? Is this going to be disruptive enough for at least some part of the economy like construction? We are told that construction especially residential and commercial in large pockets has come to a standstill and is unlikely to go because that is cash and in fact black money economy. It is good if that comes to a close but separately there is going to be immediate hurt. So what is your gut about FY18?



A: I am not sure construction is a heaven for black money. What is certainly a heaven for black money are secondary transactions in real estate. On the primary side, which is where construction is, I am not certain that there is a whole lot of black money floating around there.



So let that get clear, but the fact is that when you are talking about additions to any asset, the transactions in the secondary market are extremely important in terms of the desire to construct new edifices and therefore, they can take a serious demand side hit, not because there is too much black money floating around there but simply because transactions in the secondary sector are not going to happen for a while.