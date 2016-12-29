Demonetisation: Ambuja Cement launches 'Go Cashless' campaign

In the wake of demonetisation, Ambuja Cement has launched a pan-India 'Go Cashless' campaign, encouraging its business partners to adapt to cashless business transactions.

The 'Go Cashless' campaign, aimed at helping its business partners conduct cashless transactions with ease, was launched on December 7 to create awareness on various available cashless options -- from swipe machines to bank services, the company said in statement.

Ambuja Cement has also tied up with ICICI Bank to launch an exclusive helpline to assist stakeholders open current accounts for regular business transactions.

With this campaign, Ambuja Cement has notched another first to its credit. It has become the first cement company to initiate drive on cashless transactions. Post demonetisation, the construction community especially in the rural and semi urban has been facing several challenges as it mostly deals in cash, the company said.

"Our Company is committed to improving the quality of life of all our stakeholders," company's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kapur said.

"The 'Go Cashless' campaign is yet another endeavour empowering the construction community through knowledge transfer. We are successfully seeding innovative thinking at the grass-roots and bringing information and technology to the forefront of all our esteemed business partners," Kapur added.

Ambuja Cement has, in the last 20 days, sent more than over 1000,000 text messages; 200,000 Whatsapp messages that included a series of short animated clips, and kick-started an educational radio campaign across 17 different stations in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

These initiatives have helped reach out to over 42,000 partners (retailers, contractors and masons) across India and over 45,000 via radio. Meanwhile, all the company's dealers are already conducting cashless transactions.

Following the launch in early December, the first leg of the campaign witnessed a series of teaser text messages on problems faced by the cement community post demonetisation.

The second leg launched on 17th December that included broadcast of educational messages.

The minute-long audio clips update on different modes of cashless transactions via cheques, cards (debit/ credit cards) and mobile payments (UPI app) in a simple manner.

In the near future, a few more similar initiatives will be launched by the company to further empower the construction community across the country.