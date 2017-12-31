App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 30, 2017 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Demolitions, dent in sentiment to cut new year revenues by 25% in Mumbai: Source

According to industry sources, overall business on the New Year's eve in Mumbai is about Rs 800 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A fire fighter rests amidst debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai. (Reuters)
A fire fighter rests amidst debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai. (Reuters)

The ongoing demolition drive and "negative sentiment" following the Kamala Mills fire tragedy will shave off the business of city restaurants and pubs by 25 per cent during the New Year celebrations, said an industry source.

Fourteen persons died in a fire at a roof-top pub in Kamala Mills compound in Central Mumbai yesterday.

"The incident was very tragic and has turned the sentiment further negative for the industry's upcoming New Year celebrations, which was already suffering due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"We are expecting the business in Mumbai to be affected by 25 per cent this New Year's eve," Hotel and Restaurant Association Of Western India (HRAWI) President Dilip Datwani told PTI here.

related news

Last year the business had been hit by demonetisation.

According to industry sources, overall business on the New Year's eve in Mumbai is about Rs 800 crore.

"The fire incident was very tragic, and there is definitely a need to take action to make city restaurants and pubs a safe place for patrons," Datwani said.

However, he expressed reservations about the civic body's demolition drive in the aftermath of the fire, saying, the drive "left, right and centre" won't solve the problem.

"There is a need to review the situation. Definite action must be taken where it is needed," he added.

However, this will further scare people as no one will want to take any chance to venture out on the New Year's eve, he added. Since most hotels and restaurants have sold tickets and invested in New Year events, it is not possible to cancel them, he said.

The HRAWI has called on its members to give paramount importance to patrons' safety and observance of all fire safety norms.

"Our members will observe a low-key New Year's eve by sporting a white label or flag in grief for the citizens who lost their lives at Kamala Mills," he said.

The HRAWI has also called for constitution of a joint committee of industry representatives and authorities to re-look at regulations in the wake of recent events.

"We feel knee-jerk reactions against the industry will only further dampen and disrupt the spirit further," he said. PTI SM AA .

tags #Business #India #mumbai

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.