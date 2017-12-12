App
Dec 12, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi-NCR largest market for Uber in 2017

"In 2017, we were focused on moving from a startup to a sustainable business in India. As a result, we recorded double-digits growth and continue to clock over 1 million trips a day," Amit Jain, president, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi-NCR region has taken the highest number of rides on the global taxi hailing company Uber at nearly five trips a day, with UberGo being the most popular product among riders, claims the American firm.

Uber claimed that its customers took as many as 1,969 trips in the national Capital in 2017.

"In 2017, we were focused on moving from a startup to a sustainable business in India. As a result, we recorded double-digits growth and continue to clock over 1 million trips a day," Amit Jain, president, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.

He pointed out that the company has also launched products that encourage ridesharing and complement public transportation through reliable first and last mile connectivity.

Uber's busiest day in the country is Fridays and the busiest hour of the week is 6 pm, when riders make a getaway from work, the company said, adding the maximum rides this year was on August 11.

Bangalore and Hyderabad saw the highest number of uberPool trips, followed by Kolkata and Delhi.

Globally too, riders from India took Ubers in 566 cities spanning 80 countries. The most-popular travel destinations include the US, Singapore, Malaysia, Britain and the UAE, Uber noted.

It hit the 500 millionth trip milestone on July 17 this year. Further, India emerged as the second-largest contributor to the global milestone, of reaching 5 billion rides by May this year.

It also launched UberEats here and expanded into six cities in seven months.

