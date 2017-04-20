App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 20, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi most 'internet-ready' state in India: Study

Delhi is the most "internet- ready" state in the country followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra, an official study has revealed.

While north-eastern states, excluding Nagaland, have been ranked low in terms of overall internet readiness, Karnataka is the state with highest number of digital start-ups followed by Delhi and Maharashtra.

"Delhi has emerged as the top ranked state in terms of overall internet readiness. The capital city is followed by Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Delhi gets this rank primarily because of its fabulous e-infrastructure and e-participation," Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said while releasing the report.

"We are hopeful that India will leapfrog from the present 155th position to world's top 5 in connectivity, within the next 5-6 years. Things have improved multi-fold with state governments of Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana among others taking proactive steps to improve connectivity and internet reach," Sundararajan added. Internet readiness index is a composite benchmark of four components - e-Infrastructure index, e-Participation index, IT-Environment, and government e-services index

The purpose of the index is to give a sharper perspective for digital industries looking to expand their business in Indian states.

tags #Delhi #Internet #Technology

