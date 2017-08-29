App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 29, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The amount is likely to be around Rs 10 per kilometre above the base price but nothing has been finalised yet. Meetings are being held to iron out these issues

Delhi government to put a cap on surge pricing by cab aggregators

Moneycontrol News

If you live in the national capital and surge pricing by cab aggregators during rush hours puts a hole in your pocket, you can take a sigh of relief. Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is planning to put a cap on maximum fare that cabs can charge from passengers.

Transport minister in the government, Kailash Gahlot, said on Sunday that app-based aggregators may be allowed to charge a certain extra amount above the base price per kilometres. However, this will be fixed and no one would be allowed to charge above that, reported The Economic Times.

The deliberation on the matter is going on in the transport department. “The amount is likely to be around Rs 10 per kilometre above the base price but nothing has been finalised yet. Meetings are being held to iron out these issues,” the report quoted a government official.

Watch | Uber Faces A Bumpy Ride After Travis Kalanick’s Exit

Recently, Rakshabandhan coupled with heavy rains in the city led to surge pricing by the cab operators. Passengers complained that they had to pay double or triple of the usual fare.

Cab aggregators, however, the reason that the surge pricing or dynamic pricing works as an incentive for drivers to come out with their cars so that availability of the cabs can be increased on such days. This not just increases the supply of cabs on road but also reduce the wait time for passengers.

When asked why passengers are charged more on days when there is heavy demand, an Uber spokesperson said to the publication that fares are calculated using an algorithm which takes into account the expected time and distance of the trip, local traffic patterns, demand and supply at a given location.

“We’re able to use past data to estimate the likely cost of the trip and can present that price to a rider before they request for a ride,” the spokesperson added.

tags #Delhi #Ola #Uber

