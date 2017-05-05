Delhi gang-rape: Four convicts to be hanged as SC upholds death sentence
The top court rejected the appeal of the convicts against the trial court verdict sentencing them to death.
Moneycontrol News
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence awarded to four men convicted for the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old Delhi student in December 2012, a case which had shook the nation.
The top court rejected the appeal of the convicts against the trial court verdict sentencing them to death.
There was applause in the court as the verdict was announced. After confirming the death sentence, the judges said that the accused "were obsessed about ravishing her (victim's) life."
It also called it a "crime of a different world".
The convicts still have the option of filing a review petition. If that fails, they will have to hope for clemency from the President. The hanging could take months or even years.
The incident in which a 23-year-old lost her life to brutal assault by six persons had led to the drafting on the 2013 Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which later was known as the Nirbhaya Act prescribing death sentence for someone who commits rape, leading to the death of the victim or causes her to be in a persistent vegetative state.
Friday's verdict was authored by Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Bhanumathi after a series of hearing which concluded on March 27. The hearings had gone on for almost a year on regular basis. If the bench decides to reject the pleas of the convicts, then it would confirm their death sentence.
In March 2013, Ram Singh, another accused was found hanging in Tihar Jail. Thus the remaining four, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh, had appealed the apex court to consider their sentence.
In his 7-page report, amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran argued that the trial court denied a fair hearing to the accused and that the accused were treated like a “homogenous class of condemned criminals” without being given any “individualised sentencing process”.
The amicus curiae also raised questions on Nirbhaya’s dying declaration and said that there were severe discrepancies in the statement.
However, on the last day of the hearing when the verdict was reserved, Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the prosecution had pleaded the court that the four death row convicts do not deserve any leniency and only capital punishment would do justice to the diabolical nature of the crime committed.
(With PTI inputs)