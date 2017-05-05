Delhi gang-rape: Four convicts to be hanged as SC upholds death sentence

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence awarded to four men convicted for the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old Delhi student in December 2012, a case which had shook the nation.

The top court rejected the appeal of the convicts against the trial court verdict sentencing them to death.

There was applause in the court as the verdict was announced. After confirming the death sentence, the judges said that the accused "were obsessed about ravishing her (victim's) life."

It also called it a "crime of a different world".

The convicts still have the option of filing a review petition. If that fails, they will have to hope for clemency from the President. The hanging could take months or even years.

The incident in which a 23-year-old lost her life to brutal assault by six persons had led to the drafting on the 2013 Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which later was known as the Nirbhaya Act prescribing death sentence for someone who commits rape, leading to the death of the victim or causes her to be in a persistent vegetative state.