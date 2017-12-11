App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 11, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deepak Nitrite plans to raise up to Rs 150 crore via QIP

Deepak Nitrite on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Deepak Nitrite on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors.

In a filing to the BSE, the company informed that the board of directors approved raising of funds by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares up to Rs 150 crore.

The board approved conducting a postal ballot for obtaining the approval of the shareholders for QIP, the filing said.

tags #Business #Companies #Deepak Nitrite

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.