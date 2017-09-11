Dear Moneycontrol user, we have simplified the login & registration process

Dear Moneycontrol user,

To improve your experience of using Moneycontrol and to simplify access to your account, we rolled out a new login & registration system on September 6. You will now be able to login to your Moneycontrol account via Facebook and Google.

We received feedback that some users were not able to access their portfolio since we made the changes. This was due to technical reasons, most of which have been resolved and users are now able to access their portfolio.

While we have made these changes, there is NO CHANGE in your Portfolio & Watchlist data and you can continue to login with your USER ID + PASSWORD (as you used to login earlier) without any hassle. Your data is SAFE.

Accessing Your Account:

Both old and new users can access their account by logging in with their USER ID + PASSWORD across the website, mobile site, and apps. In case you face a problem logging in, please reset your password.

Verifying Your Account

As a registered Moneycontrol user, you will now HAVE to verify your Email ID and Mobile Number (one-time). We have now made this mandatory to provide greater security and ease of access to your accounts.



Login on Moneycontrol.com with your USER ID + PASSWORD (Click here)

Go to your Profile Page (Click here) – appears under the User’s Name appearing on extreme-top-right

Fill up the form on Profile Page and verify the Email ID and Mobile Number



Here are the steps to verify the Email ID and Mobile Number:

Users with One Email ID and One User ID

If you have only 1 Email ID and 1 User ID registered on Moneycontrol, everything will work seamlessly. Just login and verify your Email ID and Mobile number to safeguard your account.

Users with One Email ID and Multiple User IDs



1 Email ID can have only 1 associated User ID (we are discontinuing supporting multiple User IDs against 1 Email ID). The User ID which you use most frequently will automatically get associated with your Email ID



If you want to change the User ID associated with your Email ID by default, place a request at feedback@moneycontrol.com, the support team will do the needful for you



Other User IDs, which are no longer associated with your Email ID will still be accessible and you can login with User ID + Password. However this will be available to you only for a few months only. You will have to change the Email ID associated with the User ID to continue using our services.



If you have multiple User IDs created with one email id, then there will be some impact, please note as follows:

Portfolio & Watchlist:

To reiterate, there is no modification to the data you have stored in your Portfolio & Watchlist, the data is safe and available.

The aim of this exercise is to provide our valued users a unified experience across all Moneycontrol platforms – One User, One Profile – and to ensure security for our users’ data.

If you still face any issues relating to accessing your account or data, please write to feedback@moneycontrol.com.

--