DBT scheme likely to be finalised in Budget, says FACT

Fertiliser stocks have been buzzing on the back of expectations that the government will focus on the agriculture and rural theme in the upcoming Budget.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 05, 2017, 09.27 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

DBT scheme likely to be finalised in Budget, says FACT

Fertiliser stocks have been buzzing on the back of expectations that the government will focus on the agriculture and rural theme in the upcoming Budget.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

DBT scheme likely to be finalised in Budget, says FACT

Fertiliser stocks have been buzzing on the back of expectations that the government will focus on the agriculture and rural theme in the upcoming Budget.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Fertiliser stocks have been buzzing on the back of expectations that the government will focus on the agriculture and rural theme in the upcoming Budget.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, AB Khare, CMD of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) said direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme is likely to be finalised in Budget.

FACT is going ahead with direct subsidy to farmers, said Khare.

He further said that the target is to test DBT pan India by the end of this fiscal.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

Tags  Fertiliser government agriculture Budget AB Khare Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore FACT DBT direct benefit transfer subsidy farmers
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
DBT scheme likely to be finalised in Budget, says FACT

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.