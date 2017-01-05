DBT scheme likely to be finalised in Budget, says FACT

Fertiliser stocks have been buzzing on the back of expectations that the government will focus on the agriculture and rural theme in the upcoming Budget.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, AB Khare, CMD of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) said direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme is likely to be finalised in Budget.

FACT is going ahead with direct subsidy to farmers, said Khare.

He further said that the target is to test DBT pan India by the end of this fiscal.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.