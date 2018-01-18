App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 18, 2018 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

DB Corp Q3 net profit at Rs 78 crore

Media firm DB Corp today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Media firm DB Corp today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 118.10 crore in October-December period a year ago, DB Corp said in a BSE filing.

It said the performance is not comparable year-on-year as last year's figure included one-offs pertaining to private treaty and festival billing.

The total income during the period under review was at Rs 602.46 crore. It was Rs 630.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 483.37 crore.

The company's advertising revenue was at Rs 426.3 crore during the quarter. It stood at Rs 453 crore in December quarter 2016-17.

Shares of DB Corp today settled at Rs 355.35 on BSE, down 3.59 percent from previous close.

tags #Business #Companies #DB Corp #India #Results

