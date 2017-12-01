App
Dec 01, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Datally; Google’s latest product lets you take control of your phone’s data usage

The app which was called ‘Triangle’ during its beta test phase has been launched across the world and across all platforms.

Do you ever run out of the daily/monthly data limit on your phone without even using it significantly? Have you installed loads of data saver apps (some even paid) to keep track of your data usage, and are still left unhappy? Google saves the day with its all new data saver app ‘Datally’.

The app once installed automatically segregates all the information stored on the phone. Datally can display data usage of the phone not only after the app was installed, but even before it

Datally segregates data usage and displays usage of each and every app individually on the basis of time utilised within a 24 hours’ time span.

The app not only helps in keeping track of data usage but also in controlling usage with its inbuilt feature called Data Saver. Although this feature has been available on every phone, it was difficult, and somewhat confusing to find and use it efficiently. To control data usage of apps on your phone Datally makes use of VPN.

To top it all, Datally allows you to find Wi-fi hotspots around, also guiding you to the place in case you are away from it.

According to various reports, Datally was created by Google’s Next Billion User, a division which focuses on making Google products more accessible. The app is a big boon in developing Asian countries where mobile data is still expensive and penetration of broadband also remains poor.

