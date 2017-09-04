App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 04, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DATA STORY: The millions lost by companies every year due to data breaches

Indian companies experienced the most number of breaches (average 33,167) during the year, almost double that of Australia

DATA STORY: The millions lost by companies every year due to data breaches

Shubham Raj

Moneycontrol News

Globally, companies are still losing a huge amount of money because of data breaches. According to a Cost of Data Breach Study conducted by Ponemon Institute, the participating 419 companies lost USD 3.63 million on an average in FY2017. This, however, is less than what companies lost during the last year as the cost decreased by 10 percent.

The per capita cost of data breaches was found to be the highest in the US (USD 225) and Canada (USD 190) owing largely to high detection, notification and post data breach response cost. On the other hand, companies in Brazil (USD 79) and India (USD 64) incur lowest per capita data breach cost. Per capita cost implies total cost divided by the total number of data breaches.

Infographic: The Price Tag Attached to Data Breaches | StatistaIndian companies lost Rs 110 million due to data breaches in 2016-17. Read the full report here

India also featured at the bottom for notification costs. Notification costs include the creation of contact databases, determination of all regulatory requirements, engagement of outside experts, postal expenditures, email bounce-backs and inbound communication setups.

Indian companies experienced the most number of breaches (average 33,167) during the year, almost double that of Australia. India (with South Africa) was also predicted as most likely to experience a material data breach (minimum of 1,000 lost or stolen records) over the next 24 months. Adding to the worries, Indian organisations were the most likely to experience a data breach due to a system glitch or business process failure.

Data-country wiseSource: Statista

Almost half of the breaches were caused by hackers with malicious or criminal intent. One-fourth of the data breaches were a result of human errors. Rest were caused by system glitches. Not surprisingly, malicious attackers hurt the companies the most. The per capita cost of data breaches due to malicious or criminal attacks was pegged at USD 156, significantly higher than the per capita cost of breaches caused by system glitches and human factors (USD 128 and USD 126, respectively).

The data breach at Yahoo detected in 2016, compromised more than 1.5 billion records. Similarly, MySpace, eBay and LinkedIn have also suffered from massive data leaks. More often than not, these data breaches are uncovered when the information contained is put on sale on the dark net.

Infographic: Latest Yahoo Hack Is the Largest Data Breach To Date | StatistaSource: Statista

The cost of data breaches is also dependent on the time taken to identify and contain the data breaches. For example, Yahoo’s data which was leaked contained information dating back to 2013. The study shows, if companies can identify the breach in less than 100 days, the cost would drop at least 26 percent. Similarly, if companies take less than 30 days to contain the breach, the cost would drop by one-fourth.

Japanese companies are most prone to loss of customers due to breaches, followed by Italy. Brazil and ASEAN countries are least affected in terms of loss of customers. Categorising by industry, financial organisations lose close to 6 percent of their customers due to data breaches, followed by health. On the other end, education sector loses less than one percent.

Interestingly, the study revealed that cloud services and mobile phones are not helping the companies either. "Disruptive technologies, access to cloud-based applications and data as well as the use of mobile devices (including BYOD and mobile apps) increase the complexity of dealing with IT security risks and data breaches....cloud migration at the time of the data breach and mobile platforms were shown to increase the cost," said the report.

The Ponemon Institute study was sponsored by IBM Security. The highest number of participating companies was from the US and the UK. Total 39 countries from India also took part in the study.

Though details of companies participating in the study have been kept confidential, a different survey has found that, among major Internet-based companies, customers of Amazon and Google had the most trust in them to keep their personal data secure. The perception for Twitter, however, was mostly negative with two third of the respondents showing distrust in it.

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.