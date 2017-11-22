App
Nov 22, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Data breach to tracking users — Uber, a magnet for controversies?

Here are some other controversies that landed Uber in trouble

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
US-based cab hailing firm, Uber Technologies has admitted to paying $100,000 to hackers for keeping a secret about a massive breach involving a breach of personal data of about 57 million accounts. Here are some other controversies that landed Uber in trouble (Image: Reuters)
LONDON BAN: In September, Transport for London (TfL) refused to renew Uber’s of its licence to operate in the city for showing 'lack of corporate responsibility'. (Image: Reuters)
UBER VS LYFT: In April, Uber faced accusations that it booked thousands of fake rides from its competitor Lyft in an effort to cut into its profits and services. The firm’s recruiters also allegedly spammed Lyft drivers in an effort to recruit them away from the rival. (Image: Reuters)
GOD VIEW CONCERNS: It was revealed that Uber has so-called “God View” technology that allows it to track users’ locations, raising privacy concerns. (Image: Reuters)
#DeleteUber: In January, a #DeleteUber campaign went viral after the company executed surge pricing during a taxi protest at a New York airport against President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Around 5,00,000 users reportedly deleted their Uber accounts after the hashtag went viral. (Image: Reuters)
SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL: Former Uber engineer Susan Fowler went public with allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, prompting the company to hire former US attorney general Eric Holder to investigate her claims. The story sparked widespread debate about sexism and misconduct across Silicon Valley startups. (Image: Reuters)
tags #Business #data breach #Startup #Uber

