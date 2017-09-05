App
Sep 05, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Dassault CEO says in talks with India about more Rafale jets

Eric Trappier told Reuters that a separate tender by India for a single-engine fighter jet was independent of the Rafale order and would not impact the negotiations.

Dassault CEO says in talks with India about more Rafale jets

The chief executive of Dassault Aviation on Tuesday said the company was still in discussions with India over the possible purchase of additional twin-engine Rafale fighter jets, on top of the 36 ones India ordered in 2016.

Eric Trappier told Reuters that a separate tender by India for a single-engine fighter jet was independent of the Rafale order and would not impact the negotiations.

"These are different projects," Trappier said on the sidelines of a defence forum in the southern French city of Toulon. "We're talking about additional jets. Nothing is decided, but we're not going to stop at 36."

