Jun 15, 2017 07:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dassault Aviation interacts with aerospace industry players

"The ambition is to develop a complete supply chain allowing the completion of the existing ambitious Rafale (50 per cent) offsets obligations," a statement from Dassault Aviation said.

Dassault Aviation, makers of the Rafale jet, along with Reliance Defence interacted with players from the aerospace industry to promote Business-to- Business interactions between the French and Indian aerospace manufacturers.

In September last year, India signed a 7.87 billion euros with France to acquire 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force.

The 50 per cent offset clause means that Indian businesses, both big and small, will gain work to the tune of over three billion Euros.

This B2B interface between the French and domestic entrepreneurs aims to deepen existing links, create new opportunities of collaboration and work towards establishing a defence manufacturing eco-system in India, the statement said.

More than 200 delegates from over 60 Indian and 25 French companies participated in the event organised in cooperation with Rafale Industrial Partners like Thales, Safran and MBDA.

As part of this cooperation between the Indian and French companies, Indian partners will benefit from the technological know-how transfers opportunities.

