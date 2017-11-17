App
Nov 17, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Daimler to invest $755 million in China for electric car, battery production: Executive

Hubertus Troska, head of Daimler's greater China operations, told reporters that the investment was part of Daimler's previously announced 10 billion euros ($11.8 billion) global green car initiative.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Germany's Daimler AG plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($755 million) in China for factory capacity to manufacture electric cars and the batteries that power them, part of an effort to help its Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands comply with the country's green car production and sales quotas.

China has set strict quotas for electric and plug-in hybrid cars that come into effect from 2019. It has an ambitious target of 2 million NEV sales by 2020 and has signalled longer-term it will phase out the sale of conventional petrol-engine cars.

This seismic shift towards NEVs has prompted a flurry of electric car deals and new launches as manufacturers worldwide race for a share of the world's largest auto market.

