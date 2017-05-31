Daimler India crosses export milestone of 10,000 trucks

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has crossed the 10,000 units export milestone in less than four years after starting overseas shipments.

The milestone vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz 40-tonne tractor for a customer in Indonesia, is part of a batch of about 250 trucks on the way to various markets in South-East Asia.

"Our exports business has been developing extremely well. Since the launch in 2013, we have doubled our figures each year, and we aim for further significant growth as we will expand to serve more than 40 markets on three continents by the end of the year," DICV Managing Director and CEO Erich Nesselhauf said in a statement.

DICV's export product range comprises medium-duty (9-16 tonnes) and heavy-duty (16-49 tonnes) trucks.

The company exports to various markets including Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

DICV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler AG.