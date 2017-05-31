App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 31, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Daimler India crosses export milestone of 10,000 trucks

The milestone vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz 40-tonne tractor for a customer in Indonesia, is part of a batch of about 250 trucks on the way to various markets in South-East Asia.

Daimler India crosses export milestone of 10,000 trucks

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has crossed the 10,000 units export milestone in less than four years after starting overseas shipments.

The milestone vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz 40-tonne tractor for a customer in Indonesia, is part of a batch of about 250 trucks on the way to various markets in South-East Asia.

"Our exports business has been developing extremely well. Since the launch in 2013, we have doubled our figures each year, and we aim for further significant growth as we will expand to serve more than 40 markets on three continents by the end of the year," DICV Managing Director and CEO Erich Nesselhauf said in a statement.

DICV's export product range comprises medium-duty (9-16 tonnes) and heavy-duty (16-49 tonnes) trucks.

The company exports to various markets including Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

DICV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler AG.

tags #Business #Daimler India Commercial Vehicles #Mercedes-Benz

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.