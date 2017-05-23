Dabur expands facial bleach range 'Fem'

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur has expanded its facial bleach range Fem by launching De-Tan Creme Bleach.

The De-Tan Creme Bleach is specially formulated and enriched with orange peel extracts, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development Dabur India Category Head Arvind Katariya said: "Determined to deliver utmost radiance to skin, we are delighted to offer this unmatched de-tan bleaching experience to our consumers with FEM De-Tan Creme Bleach".

The company has launched it in two SKUs – a single use priced at Rs 40 and 3-use priced at Rs 80.