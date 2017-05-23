App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dabur expands facial bleach range 'Fem'

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur has expanded its facial bleach range Fem by launching De-Tan Creme Bleach.

Dabur expands facial bleach range 'Fem'

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur has expanded its facial bleach range Fem by launching De-Tan Creme Bleach.

The De-Tan Creme Bleach is specially formulated and enriched with orange peel extracts, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development Dabur India Category Head Arvind Katariya said: "Determined to deliver utmost radiance to skin, we are delighted to offer this unmatched de-tan bleaching experience to our consumers with FEM De-Tan Creme Bleach".

The company has launched it in two SKUs – a single use priced at Rs 40 and 3-use priced at Rs 80.

tags #Business #Dabur

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.