May 23, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI
Dabur expands facial bleach range 'Fem'
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur has expanded its facial bleach range Fem by launching De-Tan Creme Bleach.
The De-Tan Creme Bleach is specially formulated and enriched with orange peel extracts, the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the development Dabur India Category Head Arvind Katariya said: "Determined to deliver utmost radiance to skin, we are delighted to offer this unmatched de-tan bleaching experience to our consumers with FEM De-Tan Creme Bleach".
The company has launched it in two SKUs – a single use priced at Rs 40 and 3-use priced at Rs 80.