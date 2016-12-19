Cyrus Mistry resigns from 6 listed Tata companies

Dec 20, 2016, 02.18 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an unexpected move, ex-Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry today announced his resignation from six listed Tata companies including Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors.
Stressing on his struggle amid serious governance problems for a considerable period, he alleged his efforts, aimed at reforming the system from within, may be the real reason for his removal.
Commenting on Mistry's sudden move, HP Ranina, a Corporate Tax lawyer told CNBC-TV18 Mistry seems to be only taking one step backward to be able to take two steps forward later. Mistry knows there is no point in going ahead with the extraordinary general meetings as voting is going to go against him.
"This comedy show has to stop. Cyrus Mistry has no support," says Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global.
The case may now be heading to the government and the regulators as Mistry tries to make sure that Independent Directors are protected and cannot be removed for no substantial reason, says Ranina.
Watch video for more..
Indian Hotels will continue to hold its EGM today
Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Friday r
Cyrus Mistry on Monday resigned from the boards of
Tata Chemicals has informed that Mr. Cyrus P. Mist