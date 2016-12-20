Cyrus Mistry moves NCLT, says Tatas ignoring minority interest

Cyrus Mistry has filed a case in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Tata Sons for "oppression and mismanagement of minority interest".

The ex-Chairman of the Group on Monday resigned from six listed Tata companies and said he will take the battle to a ‘larger platform where rule of law and equity is upheld’.



Mistry filed the petition in NCLT under sections 241 and 242 of The Companies Act. Section 241.



The NCLT petition is expected to come up for hearing on December 22, said Mohan Parasaran, member of Tata Counsel.



Parasaran further said that there is no question about oppression of interest and that Mistry must be prepared for a long battle in court.



On Mistry’s resignation from the group companies, Parasaran said that there is no intention to remove him yet. With the case in court, credentials of Shapoorji Pallonji too will be questioned now.



Tata Sons may now explore the option of buying out Shapoorji Pallonji’s stake in the group, he added.



