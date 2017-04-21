App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cyrus Mistry moves NCLAT challenging NCLT's order

Cyrus Mistry has moved the Company Law Appellate Tribunal challenging NCLT.

Days after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed Cyrus Mistry's waiver petition, the former Tata Sons chairman moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) challenging the NCLT's order.

CNBC-TV18 learns from sources that Cyrus Mistry moved the tribunal on the maintainability issue -- whether he has locus standi in his complaint over corporate governance issues at Tata Sons.

 

In March this year, NCLT had dismissed a petition filed by Cyrus Mistry’s companies terming their plea is not maintainable under sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act as his firms do not have the necessary one-tenth stake to move a case of oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons.

Sources also say that the hearing date is expected to be issued today or tomorrow.

If NCLAT overrules NCLT’s order on the maintainability clause, the case is likely to be re-inducted back to NCLT for hearing.

tags #Business #Tata Sons

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.