App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 18, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyient Q3 net profit up 15.5 percent at Rs 108.8 crore

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 94.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Cyient said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT firm Cyient today posted 15.5 percent rise in net profit to Rs 108.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 94.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Cyient said in a statement.

During December 2017 quarter, the company recognised an exceptional operating loss of Rs 20.4 crore due to hurricanes in Puerto Rico and loss of Rs 5 crore on divestment of an associate company, it added.

Cyient's revenue grew 7.2 percent to Rs 983.4 crore in the said quarter against Rs 917.1 crore in the year-ago period.

"Q3 FY18 was inline with our expectations both in revenue and margin. We are coming off a strong quarter in Q2 and Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter due to lower working days," Cyient Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.

Despite this, the company recorded the highest ever revenue of USD 152 million in the quarter, an increase of 11.9 percent year-on-year, he added.

"The growth in our services business was driven by utilities and geospatial (U&G), transportation, industrial, energy and natural resources (IENR) and aerospace business units," he said.

He said the company's outlook for FY18 is strong, backed by a strong pipeline and order backlog and is expected to deliver double-digit earnings growth in the year.

tags #Business #Companies #India #Results #trends

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.