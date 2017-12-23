App
Dec 21, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyient opens global tower operations centre in Hyderabad

PTI
 
 
Cyient Limited today announced the opening of its global Tower Operations Centre (TOC) at the company's headquarters here.

The IoT-enabled TOC provides 24/7 surveillance and remotely monitors all passive assets in cell towers across multiple locations, the company said in a statement.

The Internet of things (IoT) is a network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and network connectivity which enables these objects to connect and exchange data.

The TOC's solution architecture enables communication between sensors and an integrated, cloud-based analytics engine to extract and analyse asset data for actionable insights, it said.

This results in an increased tower uptime, reduced operational costs, improved site security and intrusion detection, and ensures efficient energy and power management, the release said.

Additionally, integrating trouble ticketing, along with field force management, will improve the efficiency of field operations and optimise asset utilisation, it further said.

Sanjay Krishnaa, the senior vice president, communications, and president, Asia Pacific at Cyient, said the integrated TOC solution facilitates tower and infrastructure companies to perform real-time monitoring of all active information from remote sites.

