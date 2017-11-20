CWC meets at Sonia Gandhi's residence today to decide date of Rahul Gandhi's elevation

Decks will be cleared for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the next party chief when the Congress Working Committee meets on Monday to approve the schedule for the party president's election.

The CWC is likely to meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same.

The election process was likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly polls, the first phase of which will be held on December 9.