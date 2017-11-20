App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 20, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

CWC meets at Sonia Gandhi's residence today to decide date of Rahul Gandhi's elevation

The CWC is likely to meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Decks will be cleared for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the next party chief when the Congress Working Committee meets on Monday to approve the schedule for the party president's election.

The CWC is likely to meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same.

The election process was likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly polls, the first phase of which will be held on December 9.

Read More

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.