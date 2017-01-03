Customers have all rights not to pay service charge: Speciality

The government has said that paying service charge on food bill is not compulsory and customers can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anjan Chatterjee, Founder & MD of Speciality Restaurants shared his views on this particular directive from the government.
Jan 03, 2017, 02.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

The government has said that paying a service charge on food bill is not compulsory and customers can choose to have it waived off if not satisfied with the experience.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anjan Chatterjee, Founder & MD of Speciality Restaurants shared his views on this particular directive from the government.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...

Tags  government paying service charge food bill compulsory Anjan Chatterjee Speciality Restaurants directive
