You can protect cows, not women: Jaya Bachchan over bounty offer on Mamata

The Parliament on Wednesday condemned a BJP youth wing leader's offer for a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who beheads West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Opposition parties led by the Trinamool Congress demanded action against the BJP youth wing leader Yogesh Varshney who announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for killing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Strong reactions came from various parties as well with SP MP Jaya Bachchan saying there was a need to take "aggressive" steps for protection of women. "You can protect cows but women are facing atrocities," she said.

Raising this issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said a BJP youth activist has publicly described West Bengal Chief Minister as a "demon" and announced Rs 11 lakh bounty for anyone who brings the head of Chief Minister.

Roy asked the House and the government to condemn this incident, saying "a constitutionly elected CM has been described as demon."

He said the Centre was trying to "unleash a reign of terror" in West Bengal in the name of religion and other things.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "I strongly condemn such type of statements. State government is free to take appropriate legal action on this issue".

"On such people action can be taken under the the law. An FIR should be registered. Law should take its own course," the Deputy Chairman said, adding that "you raised this issue.

Minister has condemned it...No need of discussion on that".

In the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said the state government can register an FIR and take action.

BSP supremo Mayawati termed it as a "serious matter" and said "BJP should not just condemn the statement, but should also take action."

Other opposition parties including Congress, Left and SP, also supported TMC on this issue and condemned the incident.

"How dare somebody talk like this", especially against women Chief Minister paticularly when women are feeling insecure. "Is this the way you are going to protect women," Bachchan asked.

BJP member Roopa Ganguly said she too was a woman and "I was beaten up by 17 goons of TMC in front of policemen. The Chief Minister who is also a women should answer this."

In the Lok Sabha too, the BJP youth leader's bounty offer was condemned by all sides, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar saying such a statement by anyone was completely wrong and the government strongly condemns it.

"She is an elected Chief Minister and due respect must be given to her. We strongly condemn it," Kumar said.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said there have been many unpleasant incidents in the political discourse in recent past and everyone must work together to improve it. "This is complete wrong. All sides must exercise restraint," she said.

Raising the issue soon after the House assembled to take up the day's business, TMC member Saugata Roy said "Mamata Banerjee is not only an elected Chief Minister but a former member of this House too. It is a serious and alarming behaviour and the House must condemn it. She is a grassroot leader and government must take action on it."

Fully supporting Roy, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said his party fully associated with the sentiment and such incident must not happen anywhere.

"A strong message should go from the government against such behaviour and action must be taken against the guilty," Kharge said.