Nov 21, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi Adityanath hits out at film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Padmavati row

"No one has the right to take the law into own hands whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anyone else," the chief minister said. "I feel that if those threatening (the actors of the film) are guilty, Bhansali is no less guilty," he told reporters here. The chief minister said if there is any action, "it will be against both the sides."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today alleged that 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less guilty than those issuing threats to actors and others involved with the film and asserted that if there is any action, "it will be against both the sides".

Lashing out at the film-maker, he said Bhansali was "habitual of playing with public sentiments".

The state government has said it would not allow the movie's release till certain "controversial portions" are removed.

"No one has the right to take the law into own hands whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anyone else," the chief minister said. "I feel that if those threatening (the actors of the film) are guilty, Bhansali is no less guilty," he told reporters here. The chief minister said if there is any action, "it will be against both the sides."

On threats being issued to eliminate actors, Adityanath said, "Everyone should respect the feelings of each other. And I feel that if everyone has good thoughts and intentions, there would be amity in society." The film is based on Rajput queen Padmavati.

Amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji's characters, various Rajput and other groups have been protesting across the country, including in Rajasthan, against the film, alleging it "distorts" history and hurts sentiments of people.

Historians are, however, divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Padmavati #Politics #Sanjay Leela Bhansali #Yogi Adityanath

