Yogi Adityanath follows PM Modi, bans lal batti in UP from today

Two days after the union cabinet put an end to use of red beacon lights in all vehicles, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a midnight missive ordered the same with immediate effect across Uttar Pradesh.

In an order issued by the Chief Minister's office said the use of blue and red beacon lights by ministers and officials was being ended from Friday. However, they would be allowed on the escort vehicles.

Army vehicles, ambulances, fire brigades and police vehicles will exempt from this decision.

Red beacon to also stay with governor and Chief Justice of High Court.

CM Adityanath to curtail the security cover of politicians and others. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision and said it would go a long way in ending VIP culture in the country and bring relief to the people.

Soon after the cabinet decision on Wednesday, cabinet ministers Siddharthanath Singh and Rita Bahuguna Joshi had removed their beacons from official vehicles.