App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 04, 2017 08:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Yemen's Saleh killed in RPG, gun attack on his car, Houthis say; party confirms death

Officials in Ali Abdullah Saleh's General People's Congress party (GPC) confirmed to Reuters that the former Yemeni president and party leader has been killed outside Sanaa, in what sources in the Houthi group said was an RPG and gun attack.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Officials in Ali Abdullah Saleh's General People's Congress party (GPC) confirmed to Reuters that the former Yemeni president and party leader has been killed outside Sanaa, in what sources in the Houthi group said was an RPG and gun attack.

The GPC officials said Saleh was killed south of the capital Sanaa along with the assistant secretary-general of the GPC, Yasser al-Awadi.

Sources in the Houthi group said fighters stopped his armoured vehicle with an RPG rocket and then shot him dead.

 

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.