you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
May 02, 2017 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

World is comfortable with India's rising stature: PM

The world is comfortable with India's rising stature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he met the latest batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers here.

World is comfortable with India's rising stature: PM

The world is comfortable with India's rising stature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he met the latest batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers here.

Sharing his thoughts with the group of 41 officer trainees, he stressed on the need for the Foreign Service officers to be extremely well informed, and think in a global perspective, a PMO statement said.

He urged the officer trainees to keep in touch with their batchmates from other services so that they could always keep abreast of developments at home.

"The Prime Minister said, that by and large, the world believes that India has a bright future, and is comfortable with India’s rising stature," according to the PMO statement.

