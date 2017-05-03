App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
May 03, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

We can save many lives by keeping environment clean: PM Modi

Modi further talked about the negligence that traditional forms of medicine like Ayurveda were facing. The leader was inaugurating a research centre of the Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ayurved.

We can save many lives by keeping environment clean: PM Modi

During his visit to Uttarakhand on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of preventive healthcare and called for ‘embracing cleanliness’.

Modi further talked about the negligence that traditional forms of medicine like Ayurveda were facing. The leader was inaugurating a research centre of the Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ayurved.

"While pre-independence period witnessed attempts to destroy India's indigenous and traditional arts and forms of healthcare like Ayurveda, a large part of post-independence period was spent in neglecting them."

Modi lamented that the indifference led to foreign countries acquiring patents.

"If we resolve to be clean, if we resolve not to litter or spread dirt and filth, we can save more lives than a doctor does. Cleanliness is the way ahead to make India disease free."

"Our ancestors spent their lives making innovations and turning these innovations useful for humanity."

"We must never forget that innovative spirit and continue making efforts to develop our traditional techniques and methods," Modi added.

The Prime Minister hailed Ramdev for revolutionizing yoga in the country and creating global awareness about it.

