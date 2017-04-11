Watch: When Dalai Lama said Chinese hardliners have parts of their brain missing

Moneycontrol News

The Dalai Lama said his followers would pick his successor and talked tough on China as his controversial visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh finally took place on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference in Tawang, he said his successor could also be a woman. Under Tibetan tradition, senior monks identify a young boy who shows signs of being a reincarnation of a late leader.

The visit was shrouded in controversy after China objected to the Tibetan spiritual leader's presence.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh to be disputed territory and said earlier this week that India had inflicted ?serious damage? on China-India relations by allowing the Tibetan spiritual leader to visit the state.

In 1959, the Dalai Lama entered India through the mountain town after exiling himself from Tibet following an uprising that saw hundreds being killed.

Beijing considers the Dalai Lama a separatist. A winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, the Dalai Lama has refrained from violence when dealing with China, but has never minced his words.

On Saturday, he said the people of China were being ?fooled?.

?My friend China always politicises the issue (of me coming to Tawang),? he said. "A Chinese student told me that his impression about the Dalai Lama had changed. Wrong information is being given to people to China.?

In an interview last month to John Oliver, the host of US television show Last Week Tonight, the Dalai Lama was asked if he was worried China might appoint its own Dalai Lama. He said it would be foolish.

"Our brain usually, you see, has the ability to create common sense," he said. "The Chinese hardliners, in their brain, that part of the brain, is missing."