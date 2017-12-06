Watch: The conflict, contest and controversy of the Babri Masjid dispute

For decades, a bone of contention between India’s Hindus and Muslims has been the land on which the Babri Masjid was built in Ayodhya. Hindus claim this was the birthplace of Lord Ram. On December 6, 1992, this dispute culminated in the demolition of the 16th century mosque — an event that triggered riots across the country. Now, 25 years on, the dispute remains unresolved and is still part of the political discourse.

Watch the video below, where Moneycontrol takes a look at key events that have marked Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.