App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 18, 2017 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

US reaffirms India's designation as Major Defence Partner

"The two sides discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including their shared interest in increasing defence and counter-terrorism cooperation," the US embassy said in a press statement after the meetings here.

US reaffirms India's designation as Major Defence Partner

The US today reaffirmed India's designation as a Major Defence Partner and emphasised the importance of its strategic relationship as its National Security Adviser H R McMaster met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with his counterpart Ajit Doval.

"The two sides discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including their shared interest in increasing defence and counter-terrorism cooperation," the US embassy said in a press statement after the meetings here.

"NSA McMaster emphasised the importance of the US-India strategic relationship and reaffirmed India's designation as a Major Defence Partner," it said and noted that the meetings were "productive".

McMaster, whose trip here marks the first visit by a top official of the Trump Administration, also met Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.

"The visit was a part of regional consultations that included stops in Kabul and Islamabad," the statement said.

During the US official's meeting with the prime minister, the two sides discussed key bilateral and regional issues, including defence and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Doval, Jaishankar and several key officials were present in the meeting that took place at the prime minister's residence.

Earlier, McMaster and Doval held detailed discussions on Indo-US relations especially the security aspect of the ties, sources said.

The US NSA arrived here last evening from Pakistan where he met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and some top officials.

In Islamabad, the relations between India and Pakistan figured in McMaster's discussions with Sharif.

tags #Ajit Doval #Current Affairs #defence partner #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #US

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.